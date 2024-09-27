iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.77 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 98.77 ($1.32). 16,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 184,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.01 ($1.33).
iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.10.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.