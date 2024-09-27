Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 48.8% in September

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IIM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 105,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230,549 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

