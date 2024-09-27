Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.17. 51,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the average session volume of 7,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Vapotherm Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.10.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.