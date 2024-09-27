Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Trading Down 0.1%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.27 and last traded at $66.27. 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
