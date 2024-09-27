Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 7,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Air New Zealand Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

