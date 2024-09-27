Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.08. 29,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 27,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

About Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of investment-grade US corporate bonds selected for value and quality factors. IIGV was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

