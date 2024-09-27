Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report) were down 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 41,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.29).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

