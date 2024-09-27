Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 21.1%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Hunter Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$340,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.54.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.
