JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 1.5%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.30 ($48.11) and last traded at €43.35 ($48.17). Approximately 15,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.00 ($48.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.29.

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

