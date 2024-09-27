iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading Up 8.7%

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.90. 115,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 672% from the average session volume of 14,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

