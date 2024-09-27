Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Up 0.7%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 41,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 146,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

