RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.4%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €31.74 ($35.27) and last traded at €32.08 ($35.64). 1,604,108 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.21 ($35.79).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.74.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

