Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading Up 5.9%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 92,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 40,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Palamina Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.39.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

