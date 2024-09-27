Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Down 4.5%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 32,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fremont Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposit. The company was formerly known as Palisades Ventures Inc and changed its name to Fremont Gold Ltd.

