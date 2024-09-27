CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Down 2.2%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €0.38 ($0.43) and last traded at €0.39 ($0.44). 300 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.40 ($0.45).

CORESTATE Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.10.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

