ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.36). 2,026,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.35).
ContourGlobal Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,091.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About ContourGlobal
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ContourGlobal
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.