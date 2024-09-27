Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12. 272,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 269,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$348.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

