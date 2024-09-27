BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 1,227.0% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

MVT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,084. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

