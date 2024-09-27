NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Down 85.2% in September

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NEWTI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 4,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

