iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Down 94.9% in September

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IWTR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

