iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Down 94.9% in September

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ IWTR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.