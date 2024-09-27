Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Luokung Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Luokung Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 32,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,895. Luokung Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

About Luokung Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.