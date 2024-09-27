Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Grows By 1,100.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 316,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

PSCC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

