Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 978.4% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,492,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PFM traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,169. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $702.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

