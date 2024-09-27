Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in September

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

