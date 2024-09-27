Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Declines By 95.5%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greystone Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of GLGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. Greystone Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
