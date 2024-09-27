Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Declines By 95.5%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. Greystone Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

