PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a growth of 934.6% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $507,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAXS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 137,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. This is an increase from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

