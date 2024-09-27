Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Up 830.4% in September

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 830.4% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OMIC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,430. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.86) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,375.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

