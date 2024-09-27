Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Down 87.6% in September

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the August 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lion Group stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,401. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Lion Group alerts:

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.