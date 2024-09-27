Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MKFG. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday.

Get Markforged alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Markforged

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markforged Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Markforged by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 142,965 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 7.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 561,304 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in Markforged by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 136,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markforged by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 765,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,658. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Markforged will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.