Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on MKFG. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Markforged
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Markforged Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MKFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 765,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,658. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Markforged will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Markforged
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.