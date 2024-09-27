Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Drops By 96.2%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

Defense Metals stock remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 95,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

