Short Interest in Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Grows By 872.9%

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 872.9% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

