Short Interest in Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Grows By 872.9%

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 872.9% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
About Orrön Energy AB (publ)
