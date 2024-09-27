Status (SNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Status has a market capitalization of $99.60 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,430.78 or 1.00082757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008232 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02383638 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $1,681,478.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

