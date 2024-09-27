Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.29 billion and $366.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.06 or 0.04045875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00045046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,804 coins and its circulating supply is 34,949,383,758 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

