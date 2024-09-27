Analyzing Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and Gevo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Gevo $17.20 million 20.33 -$66.21 million ($0.29) -5.03

Golden Arrow Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Arrow Merger and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gevo has a consensus target price of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 289.27%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61% Gevo -407.97% -13.50% -11.52%

Summary

Gevo beats Golden Arrow Merger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Arrow Merger

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc. operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.