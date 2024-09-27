Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTS) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.3% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inspirato and Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.32%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1.

This table compares Inspirato and Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -10.93% N/A -13.20% Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $329.10 million 0.08 -$51.76 million ($14.56) -0.26 Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

Summary

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 beats Inspirato on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

