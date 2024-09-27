Stratis Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $31,404.94 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.06 or 0.04045875 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00045046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

