TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Hits $109.00 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $109.00 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00045046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,190,359,558 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,724,246 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

