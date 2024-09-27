Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $456.82 million and $20.48 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,902,570 coins and its circulating supply is 685,014,413 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

