ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.17

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,930.99 and approximately $0.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,430.78 or 1.00082757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008232 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

