BNB Achieves Market Cap of $88.34 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $88.34 billion and approximately $2.11 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $605.36 or 0.00925963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,235 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,309.5108922. The last known price of BNB is 588.15491261 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2242 active market(s) with $1,794,508,016.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.