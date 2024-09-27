Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Up 1.8%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 25,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 48,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $422.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

