Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.76 and last traded at $64.76. Approximately 266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

Peoples Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.

Peoples Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

