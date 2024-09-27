Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.74 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.71 ($0.14). 50,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 440,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.24 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.94.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

