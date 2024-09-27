iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 9.4%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

iMetal Resources Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

