Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 30,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 35,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
Teucrium Sugar Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.
Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of Teucrium Sugar Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.
Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile
Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.
