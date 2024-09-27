United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Down 2.7%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.09. Approximately 20,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 34,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

