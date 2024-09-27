Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 29,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 25,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.