First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.76 and last traded at $139.08. Approximately 22,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 27,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. &PARTNERS bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 184,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.