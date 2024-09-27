Everdome (DOME) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $625,225.72 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,706,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

