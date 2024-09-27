iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.
